Team of Army's Battle Axe Division completes cycling expedition

A team of the Battle Axe Division of the Army successfully completed a 927-km cycling expedition to spread awareness among military widows and next of kin of soldiers about financial schemes and benefits entitled to them, a statement said on Monday. The expedition team was successful in educating veer naris (military widows) and next of kin of battle casualties about their entitlements, the Army statement said.

The expedition covered interior locations of Ajmer, Bhilwara, Pali, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer districts of Marwar region. The team interacted with several disabled soldiers and enlightened their families about various financial benefits and schemes entitled to them by the virtue of this campaign.

The expedition team addressed the problems of ex-serviceman, military widows and next of kin of battle casualty soldiers in Rajasthan. The expedition team also had a fruitful interaction with schoolgoing children and local youths at Bhilwara, Pali, Sojat, Dangiyawas and Cherai to join the 'olive green', thus garnering goodwill for the forces, the statement added.

The expedition was flagged in by Major General TK Aich, General Officer Commanding, Battle Axe Division on Monday at Jaisalmer.

