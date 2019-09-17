UP: Robber carrying bounty of 1 lakh arrested after gunfight in Noida

Following a heavy exchange of fire, Noida police apprehended a wanted criminal in the wee hours of Tuesday. The accused identified as Saifi had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and was wanted in connection with a robbery where assailants made away with a loot of Rs 65 lakh a couple of months ago. Notably, one more robber named Arman accompanying Saifi was also arrested by the security personnel from Noida's sector 100.

Both the assailants are being treated for bullet wounds on their legs which they incurred during the gun-battle with the police officials. "Both the criminals have been admitted to the district hospital for the treatment of the bullet injuries. Saifi was wanted in connection with the robbery of Rs 65 lakh. The two men were arrested from SBI road of Noida sector 100," said Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of police, Noida.

A team of forensic experts has also been dispatched to the incident site, he added. According to the police, the two men were caught after some personnel patrolling the area noticed that the two men were approaching them on an Apache motorcycle. When the officials attempted to stop them for checking, the bike-borne men gave a slip.

The police immediately chased the men and finally managed to catch them at SBI road in Noida Sector 100 at 3:45 am in the morning. The police have also seized .32 pistol, country-made pistols and cartridges from the criminals. Their vehicle has also been seized by the officials.

A thorough investigation into the matter is underway and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

