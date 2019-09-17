Mentally-depressed woman raped by two men, probe underway

A mentally depressed woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a bus-stop in Sunlight Colony area here on September 16. According to the police, the woman in her written statement said that she was raped by two men. Two men approached her on the pretext of providing food.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. No arrests have been made so far. (ANI)

