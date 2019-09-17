International Development News
Devipatnam boat tragedy: 17 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 25

The death toll in the Godavari riverboat capsize incident near Kacchuluru village rose to 25 on Tuesday as 17 more bodies were recovered, an NDRF official said.

ANI Devipatnam (Andhra Pradesh)
Updated: 17-09-2019 13:10 IST
UH 3H helicopter carried out the search mission in Godavari on Monday. Photo/Indian Navy [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the Godavari riverboat capsize incident near Kacchuluru village rose to 25 on Tuesday as 17 more bodies were recovered, an NDRF official said. The rescue team today recovered one body each from Pattiseema, Anguluru Coffer Dam and Polavaram Launch River while 10 bodies were recovered from Devipatnam.

The remaining bodies were recovered from Dawaleswaram and Atreyapuram Down Stream. On Sunday, a tourist boat carrying 61 people on board capsized in the Godavari river. It is believed that the accident took place due to overloading of the boat.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families. He had also directed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy and ONGC helicopters to carry out the rescue operations on war-footing. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
