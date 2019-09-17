International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express to begin before festival season: Railway Board Chairman

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 17-09-2019 14:52 IST
Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express to begin before festival season: Railway Board Chairman

Image Credit: IANS

The second Vande Bharat Express, which will run on the high traffic Delhi-Katra route, will begin operations before the festival season, Chairman, Railway Board, Vinod Yadav said on Tuesday. The Delhi-Katra route was chosen by the Railway Board in a bid to capitalise on the high traffic volume owing to the Vaishno Devi temple pilgrimage, they said.

The high-speed train will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra, the last station on the way to Vaishno Devi temple, to eight hours from the current 12 hours. The first Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 was launched on the Delhi-Varanasi route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019