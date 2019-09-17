Four persons arrested for loot in bus

Four persons allegedly involved in the looting of passengers of a bus in Jharkhand's Dumka district have been arrested, police said. Armed assailants had beaten up passengers of a Kolkata-bound bus coming from Bihar's Bhagalpur and looted them near Massanjore Dam in the district on August 28.

Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh on Monday told reporters that they have recovered Rs 35.5 lakh in cash, two mobile phones and two country-made pistols from the four persons following their recent arrest. Four teams of the police had raided 96 locations in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal leading to arrest of four of the total 14 accused, he said.

Three of the arrested persons are from Bihar while one is from Dumka, Ramesh said. One of the accused was nabbed from Dumka and his interrogation led to the remaining arrests, he added..

