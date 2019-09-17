Case against Assam police officer for torturing three women

A case has been filed against a police officer for allegedly torturing three women inside a police station in Assam's Darrang district, police said Tuesday. The women were picked up from their home in Guwahati in connection with a kidnapping case involving their brother and were brought to Burha police outpost at Mangaldoi on September 9, Darrang district superintendent of police Amrit Bhuyan said.

The three were released after their brother and the woman he had allegedly kidnapped surrendered at the police outpost. The women later alleged in a complaint to the police superintendent that they were assaulted and tortured by the in-charge of the police outpost, Mahendra Sarma and had been wounded severely.

Bhuyan said that an inquiry has been ordered into the allegations of use of "excess force" by Sarma. The medical examination of the women had been carried out and the report is yet to be received, the SP said.

"If the inquiry points to use of excess force, then necessary action will be taken against the police official," he added..

