25 injured in road accident in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI Jammu
Updated: 17-09-2019 17:48 IST
At least 25 people were injured when a private bus skidded off a road in the hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place near Banderkote around 1.50 pm when the driver of the bus, which was on its way to Chingam village from Jammu, lost control while negotiating a curve, an official said.

He said the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down several metres before coming to a halt on the roof of a mud-house on a hill slope. Rescue parties evacuated 25 injured people and rushed them to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be "stable", the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
