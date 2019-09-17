Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat trains to ply from Navratras

Pilgrims to Vaishno Devi are in line to receive a gift this festive season as the Ministry of Railways on Monday informed that Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train is being rolled out. "The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train trials have been finished. It will be a gift to the pilgrims and it will begin plying from Navratras. We are trying to upgrade our busy routes. Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah will be ready by December 2021," Indian Railways Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said.

Recovering from the setback in rolling out new rakes of Vande Bharat, Yadav said the railways will cover up the "lost time" in rolling out Vande Bharat by improving efficiency. "40 Vande Bharat trains will come out by 2022. New specifications are being worked on. There would be transparency, it will be a 'Make in India' project," Yadav further said.

According to the official, 15 trainsets will be rolled out in 2020 whereas 25 trains will be rolled out in 2021. The new Vande Bharat Express will be fit for sleeper coaches, the added the official, a facility that is amiss in existing Vande Bharat trains.

The fresh tenders were floated after a committee overseeing the matter noted that eligibility criteria might be unduly restricting eligibility and recommended fresh tenders to be initiated. "Tender for 40 rakes of T-18 train sets was issued on Nov 29, 2018, for opening on January 2, 2019. After 8 extensions in the opening date due to requests from suppliers, only one firm qualified," Yadav said.

The official also added that a routine vigilance enquiry on one general complaint is taking place and a report will be submitted in three months. (ANI)

