Have never done anything wrong: Sharad Pawar hits back at Amit Shah

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday criticized Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah for questioning his credentials in a public meeting earlier this month. "I have never done anything wrong. Those who have been in jail are asking me what I have done. The public knows what all work I have done," Pawar said.

Earlier this month, Shah had questioned Pawar's credentials in a public meeting at Solapur. He took a dig at the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra over their party leaders joining the BJP in huge numbers ahead of the state election due later this year. "If the BJP opens its door completely, except for Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan, there will be no one left in their parties," Shah had said. (ANI)

