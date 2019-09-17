No permission granted by centre for uranium mining in T'gana' Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI): The Union government has not accorded permission for uranium mining in Nalamalla forests in Telangana and the survey for the purpose was allowed by the erstwhile Congress and TRS governments in the state, Minister of state for Home G Kishan Reddy said here on Tuesday. "It is malicious propaganda by the TRS and Congress that urarnim mining is being carried out in Nallamala forests.

It was the Congress which earlier gave permission for the survey for uranium. In 2016, the TRS government gave the nod. So based on the State Government's permission only uranium survey is being carried out by the central government agencies," he said.

Reddy said these agencies are mandated to conduct surveys for various mineral resources such as iron, gas, granite and uranium across the country for assessment. "The centre has not accorded any permission for uranium mining," he said.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution, urging the Centre not to allow uranium mining operations in the Nallamala forest region and also other areas of the state. Earlier in May this year, the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) was given in-principle approval by the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) under the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change to conduct the survey for the radioactive mineral in Amrabad, one of the largest tiger reserves in the country, in the Nallamal forest.

The AMD sought to drill 4,000 boreholes in the Tiger Reserve as part of survey for uranium deposits. The AMD, under Department of Atomic Energy, carried out survey and investigation for exploration during 1992-2012 in some parts of Nalgonda and estimated that 18,550 tonnes of uranium deposits are available there.

To a query on the death of former Andhra Pradesh Speaker K Siva Prasada Rao, the minister said he would seek a report form the DGP and Home Minister of Telengana. He said the state government has to conduct a thorough probe to ascertain whether it was a suicide or not..

