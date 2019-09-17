International Development News
Pak unleashes 'unprecedented' firing along IB in Jammu: BSF

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 17-09-2019 18:35 IST
Pakistani forces have unleashed "unprecedented" cross-border firing along the Indo-Pak border in Samba sector of Jammu, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Tuesday. It said the border guarding force mounted an "adequate retaliation" after Pakistan opened fire in the evening hours.

The unprovoked firing from across the border was done by small arms on BSF domination areas in the Samba sector, it said. "No loss or damage to property has been reported on the Indian side," it said.

The BSF guards the Indo-Pak International Border from Jammu to Gujarat, including the states of Punjab and Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
