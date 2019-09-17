International Development News
54-yr-old held for trying to rape minor in Gurgaon

PTI Gurgaon
Updated: 17-09-2019 19:16 IST
A 54-year-old man accused of attempting to rape a minor girl here was arrested Tuesday, police said. The eight-year-old girl was sleeping with her parents when the accused, a resident of the same building, took her to his room, Gurgaon police PRO Subhas Bokan said.

Hearing the girl scream, her mother woke up and started looking for her. She reached the room of the accused where she found him sexually harassing her, Bokan said.

The accused managed to flee the spot but was nabbed on Tuesday, he said. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

COUNTRY : India
