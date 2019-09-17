International Development News
TN: CID summons DMK MP Jagathrakshakan in land grab case

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday summoned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, S Jagathrakshakan to appear on September 23 in connection with alleged confiscation of 1.54 acre of land belonging to a leather factory in Chromepet.

ANI Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
Updated: 17-09-2019 19:19 IST
Tamil Nadu government logo. Image Credit: ANI

Jagathrakshakan is a member of Parliament from Arakkonam constituency. He has been elected to the Lower House twice since 1999. He also served as Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in 2012-13 in the UPA government.

Further details are awaited in this case. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
