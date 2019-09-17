Man kills 50-year-old woman companion with paver block; held

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly bludgeoning to death his 50-year-old woman companion with a paver block on JJ Marg in south Mumbai following an argument on some issue, police said. The accused, Azgar Ali, was arrested within four hours of the incident which occurred in the early hours on the footpath of Babula Tank road near 'B ward' office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Ali is a resident of Peru Lane in Pathanwadi. The victim is yet to be identified, he added.

Ali was identified through CCTV camera footage and his gait. During investigation it came to light that Ali hit the woman's face and head with a paver block in a fit of rage following an argument..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)