Police hunt for culprits who gang-raped, killed tribal woman

The Thane Rural Police have formed four teams to trace the unidentified men who gang-raped and murdered a tribal woman in the district two days ago. The victim was resident of Goutanpada in Mahalunge village of Bhiwandi tehsil.

Deputy superintendent of police Dileep Godbole said the incident took place on the evening of September 15 when the 29-year-old woman, who worked at a factory at Waliv in Vasai tehsil, was returning home. Unidentified assailants dragged her into the bushes and raped her before strangling her with her saree, he said.

Her husband started searching for her when she did not return till late. He found her torch and umbrella lying on the road and soon spotted the body in the nearby bushes. Police have registered a case of rape and murder against unidentified persons and formed four teams to identify and nab the culprits, Godbole said..

