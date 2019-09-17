International Development News
Man arrested in Mumbai, drugs worth Rs 10 lakh recovered

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man from Fort area in South Mumbai for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics.

ANI Mumbai (Maharashtra)
Updated: 17-09-2019 22:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man from Fort area in South Mumbai for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics. According to the police, the man identified as Vikram Sudhir Thakur was found in possession of 200 grams of MD (mephedrone) worth Rs 10 lakh.

"We have registered a chance possession case against the accused under Section 8(c) read with Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985," a senior official of the Anti Narcotic Cell said in a statement. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

