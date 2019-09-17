Man held for procuring arms license with false documents

Police have arrested a man who procured a gun license by allegedly submitting false documents in Shahhjahanpur district, an official said on Tuesday. Deepesh Kumar Saxena, a junior engineer, obtained the gun license by paying Rs two lakh to Sanjay Garg, they said.

According to the police, Garg, a native of Vijay Nagar, was part of the fake gun license racket which was busted last month, SHO of Kavi Nagar police station Anil Kumar Shahi said. During interrogation, Saxena told the police that he wanted the gun for personal security, he said.

On August 13, the police busted the fake gun license racket and arrested 12 people, the SHO said, adding that the racket was being run by a local arm and ammunition dealer with the connivance two contractual clerks who were posted in arms license department of Shahhjahanpur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)