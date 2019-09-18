AP: Naidu pays tribute to former speaker Rao

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday paid last tribute to the mortal remains of former assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao at the party office here. Rao's last journey commenced from Hyderabad around 9.30 am and reached the TDP party office at around 6.30 pm. Naidu, along with other leaders brought the body to the party office from his residence in Hyderabad.

Various party leaders joined the procession along the way. His son, Sivaram reached Vijayawada airport on Tuesday and joined the procession at Ibrahimpatnam in Krishna district. Sivaram was in Kenya at the time of the incident.

Rao allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday, which has triggered a political slugfest. TDP has alleged that Rao was being harassed by the YSR Congress Party while YSRCP accused TDP of humiliating Rao. (ANI)

