NATION:

DEL6 CONG-CHIDAMBARAM Azad, Ahmed Patel meet Chidambaram in Tihar jail

New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel met former finance minister P Chidambaram at Tihar Jail on Wednesday morning, sources said.

DEL3 PRIYANKA-ECONOMY Confidence of investors shaken but Modi govt refuses to acknowledge truth: Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying the confidence of investors is "shaken" but the Modi dispensation is refusing to acknowledge the truth.

MDS1 KA-CHANDRAYAAN-ISRO ISRO thanks all Indians for support after it lost contact with lander

Bengaluru: ISRO has expressed gratitude to Indians in the country and abroad for the support it received after the space agency lost contact with the lander of Chandrayaan-2, minutes before touchdown on the Moon recently.

LEGAL:

LGD8 SC-LD AYODHYA MEDIATION Ayodhya: SC says parties can go for mediation if they want to

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said parties to the Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case can amicably resolve the matter through mediation if they want to and that it wants day-to-day hearings in the case to be concluded by October 18.

LGD9 GREEN-ODD EVEN NGT refuses to entertain plea challenging Delhi govt's decision to implement odd-even scheme

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea challenging the decision of the AAP government to implement odd-even road rationing scheme in the national capital from November 4-15.

BUSINESS:

DEL1 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex rebound over 200 points; energy stocks jump as oil prices cool off

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early session on Wednesday, driven by gains in energy and banking stocks, amid positive global cues.

DEL2 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee rises 35 paise to 71.43 against USD in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 35 paise to 71.43 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as gains in domestic equity market and easing crude prices strengthened investor sentiments.

DEL5 BIZ-TV-DUTY Govt scraps 5 pc import duty on open cell TV panel

New Delhi: In a bid to boost domestic manufacturing, the government has removed 5 per cent custom duty imposed on import of open cell TV panel, which are used in the manufacturing of LED TVs.

FOREIGN:

FGN11 UN-INDIA-MIGRANTS At 17.5 million, Indian diaspora largest in the world : UN report

United Nations: India was the leading country of origin of international migrants in 2019 with a 17.5 million strong diaspora, according to new estimates released by the United Nations, which said the number of migrants globally reached an estimated 272 million.

FGN13 PAK-SHARIF Pak court set to hear Sharif's appeal against his conviction

Islamabad: A Pakistani court will hear on Wednesday the appeal of jailed former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in a corruption case.

