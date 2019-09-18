EC reviews election preparedness ahead of Maharashtra polls

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday reviewed poll preparedness ahead of upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, officials of the state election commission and state police officers were also present in the meeting. The Commission also met political parties.

"Election Commission is looking after the poll preparation. They are meeting with political parties. We told them that the Commission should prepare a plan since Diwali festival is also coinciding. We said that the election should be held in phases. We demanded that the Media Certification Committee should be open 24x7 and approve publicity material quickly. We also requested that expenditure of a candidate should also be increased," Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai told ANI. Maharashtra Assembly elections are due in October-November this year.

"We requested that election expenditure should be increased. There is also a deadline for permission for only 24 hours. We have urged that it should be increased to seven days," NCP leader Nawab Malik said. (ANI)

