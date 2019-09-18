MBMC rampage: 12 Sena corporators booked

More than 30 persons, including 12 corporators of Shiv Sena, were booked on Wednesday for allegedly vandalising the office of Mayor of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, an officer said. The corporators had also ransacked the standing committee hall following a clash with their BJP counterparts.

The video of the incident had gone viral at a time when the saffron allies are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. A complaint in this regard was filed by MBMC secretary, the officer said.

The MBMC is ruled by the BJP. According to the complaint, Sena corporators got angry after Mayor Dimple Mehta, who belonged to the BJP, refused to discuss their demand for an art gallery for Sena supremo the late Bal Thackeray, in Tuesday's standing committee meeting.

Senior Bhayander police station inspector Chandrakant Jadhav said the accused, who also included party workers of the Sena, have been booked on the charge of damaging public property under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest has been made so far..

