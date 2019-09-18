DP World announces Dubai Maritime City project’s Phase 1-beginning worth AED 109mn

Dubai Maritime City has recently declared the commencement of construction of its Infrastructure for the commercial Phase I development. The cost of the construction of Phase I is announced to be AED 109 million.

The purpose of this project is to boost the infrastructure of Dubai Maritime City (DMC) to support and enable all the commercial sub-developers to complete their project. The Infrastructure Phase 1 will also integrate DMC in the Mina Rashid area that includes the QE2 Hotel, Marina Fitness 72 and other commercial and residential facilities. The project is likely to be finished in early 2021.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World Group, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem made the announcement at a ground-breaking ceremony held at the site, which is connected by a causeway to Dubai's major road network.

Work will include new roads and paving, sewerage and storm water systems, irrigation, telecom connectivity, street lighting, electrical works, a pump station and maintenance of existing services. The development of the commercial area will enhance DMC's position as a leading maritime services provider.

The commercial precinct is a mixed-use area planned to consist of retail, residential, office towers and a promenade with a mesmerizing living and working environment and breathtaking sea views, all within a vibrant community.

"Development of Phase I comes at an important time with upgraded facilities and services to existing and potential customers. We look forward to its continued success and contribution to the economy, creating jobs at the heart of Dubai," Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the CEO and Chairman of DP World Group opined.

DP World is a leading enabler of global trade and an integral part of the supply chain. The company operates multiple businesses including marine and inland terminals, maritime services, logistics and ancillary services, to technology-driven trade solutions.