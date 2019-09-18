Man claims iron wire in pain killer tablet

A piece of iron wire, used in building construction, was allegedly found in a pain killer tablet bought by a man from a pharmacy here on Wednesday, police said. Mustapha, a resident of Karumbukadai here, claimed he noticed the thin wire in one of the tablets he bought for getting relief from tooh ache.

A picture showing the iron wire protruding from the tablet went viral on social media. The man said he was shocked to see the wire and when he confronted the pharmacy owner, the latter told him it was the fault of the manufacturer and gave him the name of the company and the distributor with a suggestion that he lodge a complaint with the health department.

Officials, when contacted, said they would look into the matter once a formal complaint was made..

