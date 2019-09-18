Tamil Nadu: Bank security personnel thwarts murder attempt in Sivaganga

A security personnel of a nationalised bank in Manamadurai on Wednesday fired at a group of five assailants who attacked a person inside the bank premises. According to the police, the assailants wanted to take revenge of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam member Sarvanan's murder this year and the person whom they attacked, identified as Thangamani, was one of the accused.

The assailants attacked Thangamani with sharp weapons and during the scuffle, one of the assailants, Tamilselvan, was shot in the leg by the bank security personnel, the police stated. The injured assailant has been hospitalised in Manamadurai Government hospital while Thangamani, who also incurred injuries in the scuffle, has been admitted in Sivagangai Government medical college.

Police have registered an FIR and further investigations are underway. (ANI)

