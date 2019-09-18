Azad, Patel meet P Chidambaram in jail

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel on Wednesday met arrested party leader P Chidambaram in Tihar jail even as Sonia Gandhi expressed support full support of the party to him. "I called on Sonia Gandhi to inform her about my father's condition. I told her that he is strong and facing the harassment very bravely," Karti told ANI after meeting with the Congress interim President at her residence.

"Senior leaders of the party like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel also met my father this morning. She assured me of full support from the party. That is a great source of strength for me and my family. We will face this situation politically as well as legally," he added. Earlier a delegation of party leaders led by Mukul Wasnik was refused permission by jail authorities to meet Chidambaram.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by both the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the union finance minister. He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and sent to its custody for interrogation. Last week, a CBI court sent Chidambaram to judicial custody in Tihar Jail till September 19.(ANI)

