Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL7 OD-TOURISM-GST Centre to move GST council over "hefty" tax on hotel rooms Bhubaneswar: The Centre on Wednesday said it will certainly take up the issue of "hefty" GST on hotel rooms tariff in the meeting of its council as it impacts the tourism industry.

CAL8 WB-BJP-SHAH Amit Shah, Nadda to visit Bengal ahead of Durga puja Kolkata: BJP chief Amit Shah and its working president J P Nadda will visit Bengal ahead of the Durga puja to look into the organisational aspects and propagate about abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, party sources said on Wednesday. CAL10 MAMATA-PM BJP PM-Mamata meeting: Banerjee's good sense has prevailed - Dilip Ghosh Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Wednesday said he is happy that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "good sense" has prevailed and she has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi during the day.

CES6 WB-USHA UTHUP Don't regret beginning as a night club singer : Usha Uthup Kolkata: Indian pop icon Usha Uthup, who has wowed her audience with her pop, filmi, jazz, and playback singing for decades has reached a milestone as this is the 50th year of her career. CES7 WB-INJECTION-ILL 15 fall ill after being administered injections in West Bengal Krishnanagar: At least 15 people fell ill after being administered injections at a primary health centre in West Bengal's Nadia district, hospital sources said.

CES9 JH-CM-JMM Make Santhal Pargana 'JMM free': Jharkhand CM Jamtara: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday called upon the people of Santhal Pargana region in the northeastern part of the state to make the area "free" from the influence of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to ensure development there..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)