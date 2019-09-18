1 kg heroin, fake currency notes seized in Ludhiana; 2 arrested

Two men were arrested here on Wednesday after 1 kg heroin and fake currency notes with face value of Rs 1.69 lakh were found in their possession, police said. Satpal Singh and Shamsher Singh, alias Shammi, were nabbed by the Special Task Force of the Punjab Police, they said.

The duo had procured the heroin from a Nigerian national settled in Delhi, STF Ludhiana team in-charge Inspector Harbans Singh said. The STF team also recovered fake currency notes in different denominations with a total face value of Rs 1.69 lakh, he said.

Two machines used for printing counterfeit notes were also seized, the inspector said, adding that further investigations were underway.

