35 students injured as ST bus overturns in Sangli

At least 35 students were injured on Wednesday when the state transport (ST) bus they were traveling in overturned in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said. The incident took place near Devnagar around 10 am.

The Vita-Waluj bus was carrying around 40 school students, a police official said. It overturned when the driver was trying to avoid collision with another vehicle.

The injured students were rushed to a government hospital at Vita, and were discharged after treatment, the police official said. Driver of the bus was arrested for rash driving.

Further probe is on. PTI DC KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)