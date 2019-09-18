International Development News
5 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

PTI Rameswaram
Updated: 18-09-2019 21:45 IST
Five Tamil Nadu fishermenwere arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in theisland nation waters and their boat impounded on Wednesday, afisheries department official said

The fishermen from Jegadapattinam in Pudukottai Districtwere fishing near Nedunthevvu when the Lankan Naval personnelon a routine patrol detained them along with the boat,Assistant Director of Fisheries Kumaresan said

They fishermen along with their boat had been takenn toKankesanthurai Naval base in Jaffna, he added.

