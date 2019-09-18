'Over 1.17 lakh vacancies filled after formation of T'gana'

The Telangana government has so far filled 1,17,714 vacancies through various appointment methods after formation of the separate state, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said here on Wednesday. "The number of vacancies filled through various methods of appointment so far is 1,17,714. Recruitment is in process for 31,668 vacancies," he said in the Assembly.

The Finance Minister was responding to a question on the number of vacancies filled so far after the formation of Telangana (in 2014) and the number under the process of being filled up. Rao said about 900 cases have been filed in courts vis--vis recruitment process, which had led to some appointments being halted Efforts were on legally to expedite the process, he said.

