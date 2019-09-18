Man held for rape, extortion with help of his mother

A 19-year-old man from Chhattisgarh has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and extorting Rs 8 lakh from her in the last two years with the help of his family members including mother who had filmed the act in 2017, police said on Wednesday. While the accused and his mother were arrested on September 15 and his minor sister detained, police are now looking for the brother-in-law of the accused.

"The main accused had befriended the woman and invited her to his home in Chapa village in Balodabazar district in 2017," said Simga police station officer CR Chandra quoting the FIR registered on September 12. As per the complainant, the mother of the accused spiked her cold drink with some sedative following which she passed out.

"The woman claimed that she was raped by the accused when she was unconscious while his mother filmed the act," said the SHO. He said the accused, his mother, minor sister and brother-in-law extorted money to the tune of Rs 8 lakh from the victim by blackmailing her with her video, he said, adding that the victim was repeatedly sexually assaulted during the period.

A case has been registered under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 of Information Technology Act, Chandra said. The minor has been detained and sent to juvenile home while efforts are on to trace the brother-in-law of the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

