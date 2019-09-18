Haryana: Departments told to prepare action plan for next five years

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday directed the concerned departments to prepare an action plan for the next five years and expedite their development works so that the people of the state get basic facilities. According to an official statement, Dhankar gave these directions while presiding over meeting with the Heads of Departments here today. Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora was also present in the meeting.

He said that children studying science subjects in schools should also be taught to check soil, water, and milk. This will enable them to know about adulterated food items. Not only children will become aware but they will also make others aware of it. It was informed in the meeting that the Women and Child Development Department will work exclusively towards making Haryana free of anemia in the next five years under which information related to a nutritious diet will be given to parents and pregnant women to overcome the deficiency of anemia, said the statement.

In the meeting, the Social Justice and Empowerment Department informed about the upcoming 5-year plan that the main objective of the Department is to make Haryana drug-free and stringent steps are being taken for this. In the meeting, the Labour and Employment Department informed that there are plans to provide employment to the ten plus two pass candidates under the Saksham Yojana. Along with this, there are also plans to provide skill training to 4000 children in the future.

The Public Health Engineering Department informed that Haryana is one of the topmost states in the country in terms of implementation of 'Jal Hi Jeevan Yojana'. Under this scheme, a plan has been prepared to complete 90 per cent work by the year 2023 and 100 per cent by 2024. According to the statement, the Environment Department will emphasise on plastic-free Haryana. For this, the Department has started promoting the use of cloth and jute bags and stop using single-use plastic.

An action plan has also been prepared for cleaning the Yamuna and Ghaggar rivers. The priority of the Public Health Engineering Department is to make water available to every household under 'Nal Se Jal Yojana'. Apart from this, attention will also be paid to implement the re-use water treatment system properly. While informing about the plan for the next five years, the Health Department informed that more improvements will be made in the medical standards. Drug de-addiction centres will be established. Emphasis will be laid on providing medical facilities in every village.

Along with this, arrangements will be made to treat every type of disease in PGIMS, Rohtak, so that the people of the state would not have to go out of state for treatment. About 1400 Health and Wellness Centres will be established. The Industries Department will connect small, micro and medium industries to e-Commerce platforms. The focus of the Home Department is to reduce crime rate in the state. Special emphasis will be given to women safety and to drug-free Haryana. (ANI)

Also Read: JK govt directs departments to submit by Nov 6 reconciled accounts of up to Oct 30

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)