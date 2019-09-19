HIGHLIGHTS AT 1200 HOURS

Following are the highlights at 12 noon:

NATION

DEL14 ORDINANCE-LD E-CIGARETTES Govt issues ordinance to ban e-cigarettes

New Delhi: The government on Thursday issued an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes, making the production, import, export, transport, sale or advertisements of such "alternative" smoking devices a cognisable offence, attracting jail term and fine.

DEL12 DEF RAJNATH 2NDLD TEJAS Rajnath Singh becomes first Defence Minister to fly in Tejas fighter aircraft

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft from the HAL airport in Bengaluru, becoming the first defence minister to fly in the indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA).

DEL16 TMC-MAMATA-SHAH Mamata Banerjee to meet Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will call on Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, leading to speculation that the meeting is an effort to rescue former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar who is under the CBI's scanner and is believed to be close to her, sources said.

DEL15 AAP-AJOY-KUMAR Former Jharkhand Cong chief Ajoy Kumar joins AAP

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

DEL8 PB-SPY Gurdaspur man nabbed by Army on spying charges

Gurdaspur (Pb): A resident of Tibri village here was nabbed by Army officials for allegedly providing photographs of the cantonment area and the underconstruction Kartarpur corridor to someone in Pakistan, police said on Thursday.

CAL2 JH-TABREZ-MURDER CHARGE Tabrez lynching case: Murder charge brought back on all accused

Ranchi: Based on a fresh medical report, the Jharkhand police has brought back the murder charge against 11 accused in the mob-lynching case of Tabrez Ansari, eight days after it was dropped against them, an official said here.

CAL1 NDRF-WOMEN NDRF set to induct women personnel

Kolkata: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would induct women personnel in its new battalions within the next one year, a top official said.

BOM1 MP-BSP-MLAS All is well, we will remain with Mayawati: BSP MLAs in MP

Bhopal: Days after all six legislators of the BSP joined the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, the Mayawati-led party's two MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have asserted that they will remain loyal to their party chief and not switch sides.

DES1 DL-TRANSPORT-STRIKE Office-goers face difficulties due to transport strike in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Office-goers faced difficulties in reaching their workplaces on Thursday morning as several private buses, taxis and autorickshaws remained off the roads due to a strike called by the UFTA against the amended MV Act provisions.

LEGAL

LGD3 SC-AYODHYA-LAWYER Ayodhya: SC closes contempt case against man for threatening advocate representing Muslim parties

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday closed a contempt case against an 88-year-old retired public servant for writing objectionable letters to senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for appearing for Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute matter.

BUSINESS

DCM2 BIZ-SQUARE YARDS-FUNDING Square Yards raises USD 20 mn equity capital from Times Group, others

New Delhi: Property brokerage firm Square Yards, which is backed by Anil Ambani led-Reliance Group, on Thursday said it has raised USD 20 million (around Rs 142.49 crore) through preferential issue of equity shares to investors including Times Group.

FOREIGN

FGN11 UN-INDOPAK Good offices available to India, Pakistan, if both ask for it: UN chief on Kashmir issue

United Nations: Dialogue between India and Pakistan is an "absolute essential element" for resolving the Kashmir issue and his good offices are available if both sides ask for it, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said while calling for the full respect of human rights. By Yoshita Singh

FGN13 TRUMP-HOWDYMODI Trump hints at some announcement at 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston

Washington: US President Donald Trump has hinted that there "could be" some announcement by him at the mega "Howdy Modi!" event in Houston on Sunday, where he would join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in addressing the 50,000-strong Indian diaspora. By Lalit K Jha

SPORTS

Deepak Chahar delivering at top but finds death over bowling easier Mohali: Most bowlers find it tough to contain batsmen in death overs but young India pacer Deepak Chahar relishes the challenge in the Twenty20 format. By Bharat Sharma RC

