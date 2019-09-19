Uttarakhand: ONGC, THDC yet to pay taxes amounting to Rs 1,111 crore

PK Gupta, the Principal Chief Commissioner Income Tax of Dehradun Zone on Thursday said that two Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) companies in the zone have not paid taxes worth Rs 1,111 crore this year. "Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) are two big PSU companies in the Dehradun zone. These companies have not paid taxes worth Rs 1,111 crore for the year till September 15. The growth rate of the department has fallen because of this," Gupta told ANI.

"In a discussion with the ONGC officers, they pointed out that this was because of the price of crude oil," he added. Gupta informed that tax assessment surveys will be conducted from October 1.

He further said that the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary has informed him that Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the state have been poor this year. (ANI)

