Man held on charge of cow slaughter in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A man was held on the charge of cow slaughter at Shamli's Badhupur village, police said on Thursday. Shamli SP Ajay Kumar Sharma said a police team led by SHO Yashpal Sharma overpowered Janab, alias Lambu, in a sugarcane field and arrested him after an exchange of fire.

He said beef was recovered from the accused. A pistol and several cartridges were also recovered from the accused, who was admitted to a hospital for the treatment of bullet injuries.

Two of his accomplices managed to escape. Janab was allegedly involved in several cases of cow slaughter and attempt to murder.

A cash reward of Rs 20,000 has been announced for the police team.

