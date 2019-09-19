New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL24 JK-SITUATION Normal life remains disrupted in Kashmir, reports of shopkeepers being threatened Srinagar: Incidents of miscreants threatening shopkeepers and vandalising private vehicles have been reported from many places in Kashmir Valley where normal life remained disrupted for the 46th day on Thursday following abrogation of Article 370, officials said.

DEL35 JK-ABDULLAH-PSA ORDER Abdullah has 'tremendous potential' to create public disorder: PSA order Srinagar: Statements mobilising people against the state and the "tremendous potential" to create public disorder in the Valley are among the charges listed against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who has been booked under the Public Safety Act. DEL38 HR-VADRA-LD LICENCE (RPT) Process of cancelling land rights granted to Vadra's firm started: Haryana official Chandigarh: The Haryana government has begun the process of cancelling the licence given to Robert Vadra's Skylight Hospitality to develop land that was later transferred to realty major DLF for Rs 58 crore, officials said on Thursday.

LGD21 RJ-COURT-SUNNY DOEL (R) Deol, Karisma in dock; rlys claim they pulled chain in 1997 (Eds: Recasting intro) Jaipur: A railway court has framed charges against Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol and actress Karisma Kapoor more than 20 years after they allegedly pulled the emergency chain of a train while shooting for a film. DES14 UP-LD CM Pulled UP out of identity crisis, says Adityanath as he completes 30 months in office Lucknow: Marking the completion of 30 months in office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government has changed the "perception" of the state considerably and "restored its identity".

DES12 PB-POLICE-DOPE TEST 15 policemen flunk dope test in Punjab's Amritsar Amritsar: In an embarrassment for the Punjab Police, 15 policemen here failed the dope test while one constable was caught replacing his urine sample. DES17 PB-AMARINDER-INSPECTION Punjab CM inspects work on Kartarpur corridor Dera Baba Nanak (Pb): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his cabinet colleagues inspected the construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indo-Pak border here on Thursday..

