Hry, UP not taking enough steps to keep industrial sources of air pollution in check: EPCA chief

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Thursday said authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have not been taking enough steps to keep industrial sources of air pollution in check and many units in the two states have "not switched to cleaner fuels". EPCA chairman Bhure Lal said he has been conducting meeting with officials through video conferencing on steps to be followed to help check air pollution, especially in the winter.

"We have found that the authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been neglecting industrial sources of air pollution. We have clicked photos as evidence and have been asking the states to take action. If nothing happens, I myself will visit these states," he said. Lauding the efforts made in Delhi to check pollution, Bhure Lal said around 85,000 tonnes of plastic and rubber waste has been lifted by Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, the Delhi Jal Board and the East Delhi Municpal Corporation from Bawana, Narela, Mundka, Tikri and Nangloi since October last year.

He said, garbage, plastic and rubber-burning incidents in Delhi have reduced considerably. "However, in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, we have found that industries have not been taking precautions or switching to cleaner fuels to reduce air pollution. We have also clicked pictures of places where plastic and rubber were being burnt," he said.

"I believe, if we get complete support of industry and if they give up use of furnace oil, coal, tyre oil and petcoke, we will able to keep the situation under control in winters," the EPCA chairman said. A meeting with officials from Haryana is likely to take place in a few days. Another meeting with Delhi authorities is scheduled on September 27.

Lal said he may also visit Bhiwadi to talk to officials of Rajasthan. The EPCA is focusing on checking vehicular pollution, burning of garbage, plastic and rubber, and dumping of construction material. Dust control, mechanised sweeping of roads and use of public transport are going to play an important role, he said.

"By implementing measures listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), we need to make sure air quality doesn't deteriorate," Lal said. GRAP for Delhi and NCR, which comprises measures such as prohibition on entry of trucks in Delhi, ban on construction activities, introduction of odd-even scheme for private vehicles, shutting of schools, closure of brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers; ban on diesel generator sets, garbage burning in landfills and plying of visibly polluting vehicles among others.

The measures are implemented based on the levels of pollution that are moderate, moderate to poor, very poor, severe, and severe-plus or emergency.

