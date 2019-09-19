International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Three booked for provocative speech in Karnataka

PTI Mangalu
Updated: 19-09-2019 19:26 IST
Three booked for provocative speech in Karnataka

A case has been registeredagainst three people including a Bajrang Dal leader oncharges of delivering a "communally provocative" speech duringa function at Puttur last month

The case was registered against the trio following acomplaint from a member of Puttur town committee of PopularFront of India (PFI)

The complainant alleged that the Bajrang Dal leader inhis speech had said that not even a small piece of land wouldbe provided for Muslims to offer namaz in the country ifthey failed to chant 'Bharat Matha Ki Jai' and 'Jai SreeRam.' Such a statement has been made in order to incitecommunal passions, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Bajrang Dal Puttur trio PFI Muslims
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019