Three booked for provocative speech in Karnataka

A case has been registeredagainst three people including a Bajrang Dal leader oncharges of delivering a "communally provocative" speech duringa function at Puttur last month

The case was registered against the trio following acomplaint from a member of Puttur town committee of PopularFront of India (PFI)

The complainant alleged that the Bajrang Dal leader inhis speech had said that not even a small piece of land wouldbe provided for Muslims to offer namaz in the country ifthey failed to chant 'Bharat Matha Ki Jai' and 'Jai SreeRam.' Such a statement has been made in order to incitecommunal passions, he claimed.

