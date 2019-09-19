Nitish launches financial aid to families affected by

Disbursement of financial assistance worth Rs 38.07 crore to more than one lakh families of Bihar affected by a drought-like situation through direct cash transfer was launched here on Thursday by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kumar inaugurated the drive at 1, Anney Marg, his official residence, with a click of the mouse.

In the first phase, 1.26 lakh families were provided an assistance of Rs 3,000 each through the Public Financial Management System. State disaster management minister Lakshmeshwar Roy and Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar were among those present on the occasion.

The state government had last week announced financial assistance to those affected by drought-like situation in 102 blocks of 18 districts..

