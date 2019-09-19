Army Chief Bipin Rawat pays obeisance at Badrinath, Gangotri

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday paid obeisance at famous Himalayan shrines of Badrinath and Gangotri in Uttarakhand. Accompanied by his family, Gen Rawat landed at the helipad near Badrinath Thursday morning from Joshimath, where he had spent the night after offering prayers at Kedarnath on Wednesday.

After his arrival in an army helicopter, he proceeded with family and army officials for the temple dedicated to Hindu deity Vishnu. After Badrinath, Rawat visited Gangotri along with his wife to offer prayers to goddess Ganga.

After making offerings at the temple, he visited the Hiranyagarbha art gallery and a yoga centre there before proceeding for Mukhba village where the goddess is worshipped during winter, Gangotri temple committee official Sanjiv Semwal said. Gen Rawat also visited the Kalp Kedar temple before leaving for the army camp at Harsil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)