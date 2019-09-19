Police officer suspended after video of him training two acquaintances at firing range surfaces

A Delhi Police officer has been suspended after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing him training two of his acquaintances at a firing range in the New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, officials said on Thursday. The video went viral on social media on September 13, following which the accused officer was suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated, they said.

"Reserve Inspector Dinesh Kumar, in-charge of District Lines, has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated into the matter. Police are verifying all the facts seen in the video," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. In the video, Kumar can be seen training two people, suspected to be his son and daughter, at the shooting range. The officer first teaches them how to fire and later, hands them sophisticated weapons.

The shooting range is hired for annual target practice of officers and is not to be used by the public at the time, officials said. The District Lines unit is in charge of organising the target practice, they added. Kumar was posted with the Delhi Police in the northwest district.

