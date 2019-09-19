Delhi, NCR commuters suffer as pvt buses, autos go on strike against amended MV Act

Commuters in Delhi and NCR cities including Noida and Gurgaon faced difficulties on Thursday as most private buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws remained off road during a one-day strike against new motor vehicle rules which increased traffic violation fines manifold. Many schools in the national capital remained closed due to the strike, while some asked parents to make their own arrangements to pick up and receive their wards.

The services of the Delhi Metro, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses remained unaffected though. Some associations, who did not take part in the strike, complained about vandalism by the striking members and being stopped from plying vehicles.

The Delhi Police said it received over 200 calls by commuters about difficulties they faced during the strike, while the Nodia Police said it arrested 18 people for allegedly forcibly stopping vehicles. Shyamlal Gola, the general secretary of the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA), which called the strike, said over 50 transport associations and unions in the Delhi-NCR participated.

"It was a successful strike as most of the buses, taxis, cabs, autos, goods carriers and other vehicles in Delhi NCR went off road in support of our demands," Gola said. The UFTA is demanding withdrawal of the steep hike in road traffic penalties and a rollback of certain other provisions of the new MV Act.

Commuters complained of problems in booking cabs through ride-hailing services, surge pricing and inability to get auto-rickshaws. "I found cabs and autos without any surge pricing today in Gurgaon. But the cab driver in the morning told me they are not accepting rides to Delhi as some people were smashing car windows there. He was also talking to his friend on the phone and told him to come to Gurgaon for work today," said Mayank Agarwal, a Data Analyst in a private firm in Gurgaon.

Shivam Shrivastava, who works in a multinational firm in Gurgaon, said he was in Noida this morning for work but found it difficult to get a ride to Delhi. "Cab drivers cancelled my rides twice after asking me the destination, which was Delhi. The third one reached the pickup point and then cancelled, saying he cannot go to Delhi because private cabs were being vandalised," Shrivastava told PTI.

Passengers faced problems also at the railways stations and Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBT). The residents of outlying areas in the city were badly hit as the last mile connectivity vehicles were hard to find on the road. "I wanted to go to Vasant Vihar but there were no autos or cabs on the road. My wife dropped me halfway and then I waited for 30 minutes before one auto driver agreed to drop me to my destination," said Prannoy Raikhy, a lawyer by profession, who resides in Vikaspuri.

Kishore Lal, a government employee, said he had to take the metro as the daily chartered bus from his residential colony to his office did not ply. "We waited for 15 minutes but the bus did not come. So we are taking the metro now," Lal, whose office is at the CGO complex, said.

Nayna, a housewife, said app-based cab services were not available and she was forced to call a friend to pick her up from Connaught Place. A spokesperson for cab aggregator Uber said, "We strive to provide reliable and safe transport options to get around the city and hope to minimise any distress to our riders."

Rajender Soni, general secretary Delhi-auto Rickshaw Union, said the national capital has over 50 small and big auto unions and majority of them took part in the strike. Delhi has over 90,000 autos. Light Motor Vehicle Association including various lastmile connecting vehicles associations of Grameen Sewa, e-rickshaws did not participate in the strike, said Chandu Chaurasia, vice president of Gramin Sewa Union.

There were reports of attacks on some auto drivers who did not participate in the strike. However, Soni refuted the claims and said the strike was peaceful and a large number of auto drivers were willingly participated. The Delhi Taxi Tourist Association alleged that drivers associated with it were manhandled by the strikers.

"Some of our members who were travelling with tourists near the Humayun tomb were harassed by the strikers. Police were called forcing them to flee," alleged Sanjay Samrat, the president of the Association. However, Gola said, "It was a peaceful strike. We did not force anyone to join. But, some associations having differences with us are trying to malign us."

A senior Delhi Police official said, "We received 249 calls regarding complaints about passengers being stopped from boarding vehicles and auto-rickshaw drivers refusing a ride." Police had deployed extra 10 companies in the districts of Outer-North, Outer, Southeast, Northeast and Shahdara. In other areas also police were keeping a close eye.

In the satellite-city of Noida, 18 people were arrested. "They forcible stopped vehicles plying in the city and took away keys. All this was done to force them to join the strike," City Magistrate, Noida, Shailendra Mishra said. "All accused were held under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 151 and have been sent behind bars, as further proceedings are underway," Mishra added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Gurgaon, Himanshu Garg said there was no report of any untoward incident or violence related to the trasnporters’ strike in the district.

