Dacoity in Auraiya: Allahabad HC seeks report on probe status

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the investigating officer to apprise it of the status of the probe into a dacoity in Uttar Padesh's Auraiya. The direction came on a petition filed by Sub-Inspector Ankit Sharma.

It was alleged in the petition that the probe was being influenced at the behest of IPS officer Navniet Sekra, who is allegedly a close relative of an accused in the case. Judge SK Singh has directed the investigating officer to submit a detailed report in this regard.

The court has also directed to file an affidavit, declaring whether the IPS office had any relation with one of the accused or not. Ankit Sharma was posted at the Bidhuna police station of Auraiya when he had booked six people—Sachin Dohre, Gauri, Kamal Yadav, Nilesh Yadav, Akash Kumar and Anuj Yadav—for dacoity and attempt to murder.

Meanwhile, Neha, wife of accused Kamal Yadav, submitted an application to the Inspector General of Police, Kanpur divison, for an inquiry into the matter by a senior officer. She levelled allegations against police personnel. The Kannauj ASP conducted the inquiry and submitted a report, mentioning that the arrest and recovery in the case was suspicious.

An order was also passed to take action against guilty police officers.

