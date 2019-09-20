Unknown odour reported from Mumbai suburbs

Many residents in Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs reported an unknown odour, prompting rumours of a gas leak at the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser's plant in the Chembur suburb, officials said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said late Thursday that the odour was reported from Powai, Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Chandivali, Andheri and Ghatkopar areas.

A police official said no injuries were reported. A fire brigade spokesperson said the unknown odour was also reported from areas adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in northern suburb Borivli.

Nine fire engines were send at various places to find out the source of leakage, the official said. The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which supplies piped gas in Mumnai, said in a statement that it had been receiving complaints of gas smell from various parts of Mumbai.

"Our emergency teams have reached the sites from where the complaints have been received. So far, we have not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas," it said. A BMC official said, "In order to trace the origin of the reported gas leak, we deployed fire engines at Deonar, Mankhurd, Chembur, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Vile Parle, Kanivali and Dahisar areas".

"A total of 29 complaints were received by the BMC control room regarding an unknown smell, which has considerably reduced now," he said. Four mergency vans of MGL were also mobilised, the official said.

