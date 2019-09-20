Former Union minister Chinmayanand, accused of rape, arrested

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of rape by a law student, was arrested on Friday, his counsel said. The BJP leader was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh police from his residence 'Divya Dham' here amid heavy security deployment, his lawyer Pooja Singh told PTI.

He has been taken for medical examination to a government hospital, she said. Singh said the SIT took signatures of Chinmayanand's relatives on the arrest memo but no arrest-related documents, including a copy of the FIR, were given to them. As Chinmayanand was taken to the hospital for medical check-up, patients had to face a tough time as they were not allowed to enter the premises.

