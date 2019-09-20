Coast Guard rescues fishing boat in distress

For the second consecutive day, Indian Coast Guard, with the help of local fishing boats, rescued a stricken fishing boat off Karwar in Uttara Kannada district on Friday. While the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Rajdoot rescued 23 fishermen aboard a fishing boat off Bhatkal on Wednesday, ICGS C-446 came to the aid of fishing boat Shri Durga that had eight crew members on board on Thursday.

The boat had developed problems with the rudder and was drifting dangerously off Karwar, Coast Guard said in a press release here. The deputy director, department of fisheries, Karwar, sought the assistance of the Coast Guard after getting the information.

The Karwar Coast Guard station diverted ICGS C-446 to render assistance to the fishing boat in distress. The ship arrived at the spot, assessed the defect and found that the boat would require towing assistance.

The ship then requested another fishing boat in the vicinity Gurujyothi to tow the boat Shri Durga safely to Karwar harbour, DIG S S Dasila, commander, Coast Guard Karnataka, said. PTI MVG NVG NVG.

