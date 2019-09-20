20-year-old woman commits suicide in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar

A 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Muskan Dutta, they said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, the police said, adding a case is being registered under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)