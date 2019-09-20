Delhi ranks high in terms of court infrastructure: Report

Delhi has been ranked among the top performing states in the country in terms of court infrastructure according to a report, a statement from the office of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said. The report published in August 2019 by an independent think-tank Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy also found that Delhi is the only state in the country having court complexes in accordance with the National Court Management Systems (NCMS) standards.

"Delhi ranks number one across parameters such as hygiene, waiting areas, getting there. It is in second place when it comes to security and website, and third in barrier-free access, navigation, case display, and amenities," said the statement. The chief minister has prioritised expansion of the judicial infrastructure to provide speedy justice for all residents of the city, it said.

He had directed the law department of his government to ensure that availability of funding never comes in the way of building court infrastructure. The impact of his infrastructure push is seen through this report, it added. According to the report, the top performers amongst the individual district courts in the city are East Delhi, North-East Delhi, South Delhi and South-East Delhi.

