3 from Dakshina Kannada district posted as KPCC spokesmen

PTI Mangaluru
Updated: 20-09-2019 19:05 IST
Three leaders from Dakshina Kannada district have been appointed as spokespersons of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Former minister U T Khader, MLA, Ivan D'Souza and Harish Kumar, MLCs, have been nominated by the party for the post from the district, party sources said.

The KPCC has appointed 34 spokespersons in the state. The appointments were made by KPCC media and communications department chief V S Ugrappa, the sources said.

COUNTRY : India
